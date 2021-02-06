AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after purchasing an additional 285,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.53 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

