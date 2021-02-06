AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Stryker by 246.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $238.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

