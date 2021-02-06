AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSL opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.