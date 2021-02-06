AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.72 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

