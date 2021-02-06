AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.