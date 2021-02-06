AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $507,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.