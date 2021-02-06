AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Inseego worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $19.80 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock valued at $64,310,199. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

