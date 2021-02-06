AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 64,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

