AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

