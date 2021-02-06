AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,184 shares of company stock worth $9,385,021. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

