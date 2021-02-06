AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.