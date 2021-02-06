AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 247,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $999,160.40. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

