AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 914,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,838,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

General Mills stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

