AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,653 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 88,672 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

