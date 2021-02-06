AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,925 shares of company stock worth $20,221,769 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

