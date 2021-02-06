AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.65.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $184.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -343.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

