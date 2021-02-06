AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $144.13 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

