AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,512 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

