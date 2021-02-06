AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

MDYV opened at $59.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

