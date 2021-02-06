AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,314 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Ventas stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

