AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,249 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $364,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

