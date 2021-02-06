AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $309.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $313.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

