AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of American Finance Trust worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

AFIN stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $850.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.73%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

