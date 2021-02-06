AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,256 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

