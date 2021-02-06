AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,337,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

