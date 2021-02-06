AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.