AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,359 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.