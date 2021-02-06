AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,906 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 352.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

