AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.02. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

