AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.28% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

FDNI stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.