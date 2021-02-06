AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

