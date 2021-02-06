Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $10,781.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00386809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000723 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

