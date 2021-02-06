Aeon Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $18,134.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00388351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

