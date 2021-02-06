Aeron (ARNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,665.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $125,256.95 and approximately $70,665.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01169561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.54 or 0.06391833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

ARNX is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

