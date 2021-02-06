Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $37.64 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 378.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 15.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

