AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 39 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.