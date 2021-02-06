Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $8,317,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

