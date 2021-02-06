Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

