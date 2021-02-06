AI Doctor 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,573.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $103,573.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

