AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $102,785.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

