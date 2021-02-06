Aidos Kuneen Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.59 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00008170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $80.59 million and $2.24 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,458.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.90 or 0.04254848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00394952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.01163014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00468095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00388202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

