Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Shares Down 1.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 14,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.