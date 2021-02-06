Aion Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $40.08 million and $5.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,315.25 or 0.99885910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.17 or 0.01177280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00298477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00224547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00063791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00036509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.