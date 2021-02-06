Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $43.17 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

