Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $23.97. Air T shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 13,891 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,291 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,874 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $37,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 43,376 shares of company stock valued at $810,662 over the last three months. 53.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

