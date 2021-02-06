Airbloc Market Cap Achieves $2.89 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $48,020.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.01215374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.66 or 0.06531689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00052587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars.

