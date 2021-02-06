Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.54% of Akamai Technologies worth $434,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after buying an additional 223,840 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

