Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

ACI opened at $16.93 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

