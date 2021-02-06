Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $347,311.79 and $2,323.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

