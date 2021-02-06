Alchemy Pay Price Down 0.4% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $4.38 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00242633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00090052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00032006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 144.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

